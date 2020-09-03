I am pleased and I thank those Council members who voted in favor to pass the “Three-Student Ordinance.” This ordinance is critical to the future of Narragansett neighborhoods. For many residents in our neighborhoods this has been a longstanding health, safety and quality of life problem. Countless attempts on the part of neighborhood residents to work collaboratively with all entities involved have not brought about an acceptable resolution to this problem. In many ways the ordinance is not the end but just the beginning. The ordinance is one part of a three-pronged strategy that should also include enforcement and zoning. This ordinance was recently upheld by the Rhode Island Supreme Court concerning issues with college rentals in residential neighborhoods in the City of Providence and their efforts to preserve the quality of life and their single-family housing stock.
Coincidentally, Narragansett neighborhoods have been experiencing the same issues for many years resulting in instances of single-family neighborhoods which have become increasingly investor-driven. Many single-family homes have now become mini-dormitories creating an imbalance of a more transitory population in our residential neighborhoods.
We need to make sure we complete the job that is in front of us to ensure quality of life for present and future generations of Narragansett residents.
Steven Ferrandi
Narragansett
The author is a candidate for Narragansett Town Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.