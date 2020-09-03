Knowledge and experience tempered with dedication to the educational needs of all of South Kingstown’s students is what Michelle Brousseau brings to her membership on the school committee.
Her own educational qualifications include a BA and MA in Mathematics/Education and over 40 post graduate credits in computer science. For experience Michelle taught in the East Providence public schools for 33 years where she was Mathematics department Chair for four years. On the post secondary level she has taught at CCRI, New England Tech, Bryant and Three Rivers Community College. She is still employed at CCRI, Bryant and TRCC.
Michelle has served on the South Kingstown School Committee for the last eight years. During this time she has served on and chaired the Accountability sub-committee which has since been disbanded, served as Legislative Liaison to the General Assembly, worked on contract negotiations and revisions for all three unions is the SKSD, attended the National School Board Association Annual Conference six years, and participated in over 225 hours of Professional Development for School committees through the Rhode Island Association of School Committees. This is far beyond six hours required annually by RI law. She has also served on the Augusta Hazard Scholarship Committee for all but one of her years on the SKSC. With the help of former committee members she worked to revise the guidelines for this scholarship. Now the applicants are reviewed without being identified.
Because of Michelle Brousseau’s qualifications and dedication, I fully support her quest to be re-elected to the South Kingstown School Committee and I urge you to cast your for her also.
Elaine Shanley
Wakefield, RI
