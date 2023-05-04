As we approach the summer months, it is important that we acknowledge all that our teachers have done over the course of the school year. Held from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, Teacher Appreciation Week is a time when we should let our teachers know how grateful we are for their dedication to our children’s educations and well-being. Tell them how much you appreciate all that they have done.
It is not always easy being a teacher these days. Talk to any of them you might know, and they will probably tell you that there are significant challenges affecting the profession and our children.
Due to the pandemic and other factors, like social media, our children’s mental health is being strained and challenged at levels previously unseen. Frequent outbursts, anxiety, depression and the uncertainty of trying to get back to normal are plaguing our children on a daily basis and our teachers are on the front line, doing everything in their power to help our kids adjust and adapt to the changes that our world is rapidly experiencing.
And with these extra challenges, teacher burnout is a very real and serious problem for our dedicated educators. Being a teacher is unlike many other jobs and any teacher will tell you it is impossible for them to leave their work at school when they go home for the day. For every joyful and satisfying memory of watching a student achieve their goals, there is also a feeling of disappointment and failure for being unable to help another struggling child.
We can already see the harmful impacts of teacher burnout with our state’s teacher shortage approaching, if not already reaching, crisis levels, which puts even more pressure and stress on our teachers who are doing everything in their power to ensure that our children get the top-notch education that they deserve. Not only do we have to better support and retain our current teachers, we must also invest in our future generations of educators by supporting and incentivizing graduating students who are interested in the field to take up this crucial and noble profession.
In the end, all of these investments in teachers and education are really an investment in our children and a down payment for a better future for all of our students. That’s only possible because of our teachers.
While teaching is extremely rewarding, it is also a profession that will break your heart on a regular basis, making the job our teachers do even more worthy of our gratitude.
Teachers truly are selfless public servants and during this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week (and every day) please be sure to let them know how valued they are in the community and thank them for a job well done.
