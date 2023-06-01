Rhode Island has an electricity cost problem, Rhode Island has the fourth largest electricity bill in America. Also, 84% of Rhode Island comes from natural gas power plants compared to the National average of 40%. The solution to these problems is by switching to nuclear. Nuclear power plants are safe and clean and can produce around one gigawatt of energy per day compared to the 600 MWh that is produced by natural gas power plants. There are also other benefits besides the amount of energy, for instance nuclear energy has low carbon emissions and a low carbon footprint.
Another benefit is that nuclear reactors are cost effective and reliable. There are numerous safeties and procedures to prevent nuclear meltdowns and similar problems. The main one being advances in cooling technology that prevent nuclear radiation from escaping or blowing up the plant.
So far the US has 28 states that have nuclear power plants. I think it’s about time we make that 29 states.
Ethan Evans
Jamestown
