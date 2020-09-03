I voted for Stephanie Canter in the last election. I will not make that mistake on Sept. 8. Canter has proven to be the most incompetent school committee chair in recent memory. We remember her chaotic meetings due to her unfamiliarity of Robert’s Rules of Order. We remember votes which had to be retaken because she had mistakenly executed them. We remember the deception and manipulation as she scheduled school committee meetings on Friday afternoons so that the constituents (who were working) were unable to attend the meetings.
If not for Dr. Hicks, the South Kingstown School Committee would still be in turmoil under Canter’s direction. Any resident of South Kingstown who truly cares about our school system must vote to remove Stephanie Canter on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The success of our school department depends on her removal.
Alfred R. Crudale
West Kingston
