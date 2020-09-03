I think that it is important that the voters know who I am and what I think is important for North Kingstown. First off, I have lived in town for over 40 years and I am married to Janet Boyle Welch.
I have been on many boards and commissions in town beginning in 1978 as vice chair on the Sewer Advisory Committee. I have also been on the following; Building code of Review, Asset Management Commission three times, Economic Development Committee, School Facilities Committee, represented the town on the Harbor Commission, South County Development Commission, Quonset Davisville Corporation, labor negotiations with the town police and fire unions and the Emergency Management Committee. I have also served on the North Kingstown Chamber Board of Directors and as president.
My elected positions included a term on the North Kingstown School Committee and was chairman for a portion of the four-year term. I more recently served on three of the last four terms, I served as president of the 2016-2018 term. All of the above has given me a wealth of experience and knowledge about our town, much of which has come in handy on the Town Council. Knowing the past helps you go forward with knowledge of what needs to be done and what not to do over again, in other words not to keep making the same mistakes over again because of lack knowledge of the past. This situation is ever present since some of our current staff are relatively new to our town.
What do I want to do in the coming term?
• Continue open and transparent government – my voting and discussions have always been consistent with this and pushed for citizen input before Town Council voting – this was a big change from the past.
• Fix ponding on Post Road. This has been around for years and no one took on this problem except me. It will now be fixed by the state while costing the North Kingstown taxpayers $135,000, which should have been a state expense to relocate a water line. I voted against town money being spent to solve a state problem.
• Permanent solution on Route 4 traffic lights. We now have emergency vehicle control of the lights and I am working on a permanent solution to removing the traffic lights.
• Right turn lane at St. Bernard’s Church. I received approval from the church for the land taking acceptance by RIDOT to make the change when they have funds; we need to put this on the town’s TIP list to move it forward.
I supported moneys being spent on our Parks and Recreation and I agree with saving the Town Hall but I do not agree with the current plans by this council which will leave us with a smaller building and cost $5 million and have no real use other than meeting space. I will continue to vote against this plan. Others will be asking for a new town hall that will cost more than $12-15 million and take currently taxed land off the tax rolls.
I would like to control tax increases by increasing revenue. We are started towards this by approving the installation of a solar farm on town land. We need to sell excess real estate that we have acquired through tax sales and purchases of land no longer needed. We should join in with our neighbors to use the transfer station, share the tax assessor and find other areas that we could lower our cost.
I am asking for your vote on Sept. 8 and in the general election in November. You can vote at Wickford Middle School, High School, Masonic Temple and Davisville Middle School. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. With all of the mail ballots the outcome of the primary may not be known for several day. Stay healthy and be sure to vote, thank you.
Richard Welch
North Kingstown
