The previous Narragansett Town Council used the RI Supreme Court ruling in Providence to approve a three college student housing limit. Situations in Providence and Narragansett are quite different. The Providence ordinance applied to specific zones where residents encountered severe problems with student parties in tenement housing requiring constant police actions.
The Narragansett ordinance applies to all of Narragansett with summer rental homes since 1890’s and college rental homes since 1970’s. With a significant decrease in police nuisance reports, the situation in Narragansett is very different than Providence. The Narragansett Police Chief has commended the landlord organization, Narragansett 2100, for their efforts in improving the quality of life.
Town Council members agree that there is no correlation between the number of bedrooms in a house and the number of parties or drinking. Yet, the Town Council continues to limit the number of tenants in a rental infringing on owners’ property rights. The Council is buckling to the vocal minority of residents who berate and intimidate council members who don’t share their views.
The Town Council president’s objective is increasing the number of families living in Narragansett. He supports the three-student limit assuming that this will result in larger houses being sold and house prices dropping and becoming affordable for families to move into Narragansett.
This assumption is flawed.
Councilor Patrick Murray opposed this ordinance predicting it will have the unanticipated opposite effect. Rental prices will rise making up for lost income. High rental prices will incentivize some non-rental owners to begin renting. Thus, more rentals will exist, not fewer.
A URI decision to limit housing on campus and eliminating ‘triples’ increases the demand for off campus housing by over 900 students. In addition, the student rental limit ordinance has displaced 1,300 students from larger houses offering a need for 380 more three bedroom rental homes.
Murray’s predictions came true. Rental rates for students have increased from $150-$200 per student per month.
Contrary to the Council president’s assumption, the prices of recent houses sold have NOT been reduced. Two six-bedroom homes in Eastward Look recently each sold for $750,000. Narragansett will continue to be a rental market.
The current median value of Narragansett home is $611,000. In Narragansett in 2020, it was $560,000. The median sales price of Narragansett homes sold in January was $600,000. Is this really affordable for families?
Many residents of Eastward Look, which is comprised of 64 percent rentals, want their neighborhood to be as it was 40 years ago with few or no rentals. That is not reality. A neighborhood within walking distance to the beach will always be attractive to summer tourists. Renting those houses during the school academic year allows owners to maintain and utilize their home during the summer.
Rentals provide tax revenue to the town and support local businesses. Plus, the seven year trend of increased enforcement and education has improved the quality of life in Narragansett significantly.
It is time that the whole story got out and we all work together for a united Narragansett.
