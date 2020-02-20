Several of my Democratic friends (yes, I do have some) have reacted to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s childish action of ripping her signed copy of the president’s state of the union address ranging from disappointment to disgust. Some say you may despise the man but must respect the office. Others believe Pelosi should have risen above her personal disdain for Donald Trump.
I am sure there are readers of this newspaper who are disappointed with the acquittal of the president of the articles of impeachment brought by the House of Representatives. Let’s summarize what happened.
Once Speaker Pelosi acceded to the demands of the extreme left wing of her party she said that impeachment needed to be a bipartisan vote. In fact, not a single Republican voted for the articles and three Democrats either voted against or “present”.
The Democrats tried out various themes on their focus groups. It turned out that “quid pro quo” wasn’t resonating with voters maybe because public schools stopped teaching Latin long, long ago. Heck, today they don’t even teach English.
Next up, extortion and bribery, both of which are actually crimes, didn’t work. Democrats leading the impeachment charge had to settle for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power neither of which are crimes much less “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
The former was based on President Trump’s refusal to let certain administration officials testify before the kangaroo courts run by committee chairmen Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler. You see, if Trump invoked executive privilege the matter would have to go to the judiciary, possibly even the Supreme Court, which would have taken months.
Abuse of power was based on a whistleblower’s third hand hearsay account of a conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. The whistleblower is a known Democratic activist who approached Adam Schiff’s staff months before.
Schiff’s Intelligence Committee and Nadler’s Judiciary Committee heard dozens of prosecutorial witness but would not allow them to be cross examined by Trump’s attorneys. Nor could any defense witnesses testify. In fact, Schiff held his hearings behind closed doors in a soundproof room. He only allowed leaks to the press of remarks favorable to the case he was trying to prove.
Public testimony that was allowed came from disgruntled bureaucrats including a former ambassador to the Ukraine who hated Donald Trump and was distraught over being fired notwithstanding that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president. Their testimony was based on feelings and opinions, not evidence of wrongdoing.
Speaker Pelosi who had called for speedy proceedings then held the articles of impeachment for 27 days for some reason that has not been explained. When the articles were presented to the Senate for disposition the Democrats made much of the word “trial.” Our own senators Jack Reed (a Harvard Law School grad) and Sheldon Whitehouse (a former attorney general) joined the cry for witnesses. Both would have a hard time describing another “trial” would allow the jury to send questions to the judge to ask of either side.
The House representatives used all 24 hours allotted to them to present their case often repeating themselves over and over. In fact, they used the word “overwhelming” 60 times in describing their evidence. But they never explained why if the evidence heard by the House was so overwhelming, did more witnesses needed to be heard. Not coincidentally, their time ended on Friday evening so the defense presentation began on Saturday, a dead news day.
The result was never in doubt. The Democrats knew there was no chance that 20 Republicans were going to vote to remove the president from office (It takes a two-thirds majority to convict). They did get one, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, an unsuccessful candidate for president who detests Donald Trump.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
