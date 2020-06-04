To graduating high school seniors, although this is not how you envisioned this momentous occasion in your life, I want to offer my most sincere congratulations on your successful graduation from high school! The unprecedented manner in which you finished your high school career and the way you adapted and persevered through the uncertainty deserves praise. Please know that everyone is extremely proud of you and what you have accomplished.
As you enter into the next chapter of your life, you are faced with a world that has changed considerably over the past few months. There will be many more challenges ahead, but you should take relief in knowing that you are prepared and you have already overcome so much to reach where you are today. I, along with the rest of our community, will always be here to support you and help you achieve your potential in whatever path you choose going forward.
Once again, congratulations and well-done! Your family, your teachers, your coaches, and the entire community are so proud of you. We all wish you the best!
Julie A. Casimiro
