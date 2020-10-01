“I made the decision for my children to be in SK public schools because of DLI. We, like many others, will pull our children from the district for next year if DLI (as a full immersion experience) is changed. We are currently exploring options now. I, and many parents (and potentially future School Committee candidates), are ready to work with you.”
These words stung my throat when I initially read them in an email to the SK School Committee, as they felt so threatening and entitled. My mind immediately returned to these words recently, as I and many others tuned in to the podcast, “Nice White Parents.” These are the words of Melissa Boyd-Colvin.
Ms. Boyd-Colvin is articulate, educated, and driven. However, her messages of Transparency, Accountability, and Trust are not commitments to values – they are simply dog whistles intended to incite anxiety in the community. A transparent candidate would not run with her maiden name, leaving an uninformed voter unaware that her husband remained on the independent ballot in a numbers-game approach for a Colvin at the table, regardless of which one. A trustworthy candidate would not leverage their personal position as a means to threaten or intimidate the leader of a school district into doing as they wish. An accountable candidate would understand that this value is not just about holding others accountable— it’s about holding yourself accountable as well.
I think back to the process of interviewing and appointing a new Superintendent quite often. We had a very impressive candidate pool, all with expertise, courage, and emotional intelligence. I can easily sort them into two categories- there were those that presented their expertise in terms of programs, and there were those that presented their philosophies in terms of students. That distinction is tricky because everyone’s goal is a strong student outcome— but the distinction is critical. What we found with our new superintendent is a leader that isn’t afraid to put students first. What we need in our School Committee is the same. Melissa Boyd-Colvin is not driven by what is best for students, their families, and the teachers that partner with them. She is driven by what is best for her.
I support candidates that have proven to unapologetically demand equity, innovative approaches to learning, and collaborative partnerships within the district and community. Let us elect and empower effective leaders so that South Kingstown can be a lighthouse district in Rhode Island and beyond!
Stephanie Canter
South Kingstown
