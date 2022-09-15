I am deeply offended the Narragansett Library would put on it’s website that the cost to the taxpayers of a library buildout in the Pier Marketplace would be $2.65 million. This is a gross misstatement and designed to obfuscate the true cost.
The simple math: $ 5.8M - $3.14M OLIS reimbursement = $2.65M taxpayer cost posted tells me that the Library Board never passed first grade math or worse, they assume the taxpayers did not.
As a side note : The Library Board is the group which initially proposed paying Gilbane $2.4 million for the only the18,000 sq ft IGA/Belmont space. After repeated emails to the Town Council in which I warned that OLIS would never reimburse for a library in a condo, a slightly different proposal was vetted at the high school — the Town would purchase the 18,000 sq ft and the land under that 18,000 sq ft . In an unusual moment of clarity , Mr. Murray voted against this proposal. (Mannix and Lawler nay, Buonanno and Moretti, yea)
Back to the present: Since OLIS reimbursement will be paid out over a 20-year-period, money for the build will necessarily come from Town funds because donations were woefully underestimated. Of particular interest is the fact the $20 million bond recently approved by the Town Council for roads,sidewalks,storm drains etc contains the word “buildings.” It was added by Town Council Member Susan Cicilline Buonanno. Five million of the $20 million is proposed to be directed to said “buildings” but I think we all know what building she had in mind.
Let’s take a glance at just some of the costs to date:
$1.5M borrowed from the Town’s unrestricted account.
$1.1M bonding costs (interest and bond counsel fees)
$400k approved by the TC to pay the architect
$100k approved by the TC to pay the construction manager
CAM fees 2018-2022. $163,874 ($38,000 + $39,900 + $41,895 + $43,989)
$400k transferred from the Library budget
The LB has increased its request for funds from the Town by at least 40 percent since the bond passed in 2016. The surplus was being squirreled away for construction of a new library. Construction was not a line item in their budget. When Mr. Lema realized what the Library Board was doing, former Town Council members Mannix, Lema and Lawler took back the excess. This Town Council restored it .
$190k Loss of tax revenue from removing the bldg from the tax rolls (50% of the $360k loss is offset by rent paid by Pier Liquors).
Bond: $5.8M
Total cost to date : $9,653,874
OLIS Reimbursement: $3, 143, 552
Donations :$1,100,000
Grant: $400,000
You do the math..
Again, this is just the cost to date . To reiterate, the 20-year OLIS reimbursement schedule leaves the project without the necessary funds we need now.
Further OLIS reimbursement is supposed to reduce the $5.8M Bond taxpayer cost.
In 2018, the Town, at an emergency Town Council meeting called by then Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno agreed on a 3-2 vote (Buonanno, Murray and Moretti for Mannix, Lawler against) to pay Gilbane $2.8 million for a 21,000 sq ft building on 1.3 acres. Eighteen thousand square feet of that building had been vacant for eight years. The next day Moretti resigned, as did Buonanno days later.
In 2020 , Hallberg and Bell paid Gilbane $1.8 million for four buildings and 3.3 acres in the Pier Marketplace.
Finally, anyone out there who still believes the Town’s purchase of this building was anything more than payback to Gilbane for the tens of thousands his company contributed to Congressman David Cicilline’s campaigns you are deluding yourself. (My opinion,of course but if it ‘walks like a duck...’) To that group — you signed onto this folly, you pay for it and free up our tax dollars for more important projects like dredging Narrow River ,sewer system improvements which will allow the 4000 houses in town with septics to connect to the sewer system and finding a source of water the taxpayers can rely upon.
Catherine Celeberto
Narragansett, RI/Naples,FL
