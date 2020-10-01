It was heartening to read your September 10th article about the wonderful organizations supporting South County’s residents facing financial or mental health hardships. Coming together as neighbors, we can truly have an impact!
Animal Rescue RI (ARRI) in South Kingstown is similarly reaching out to help area pet owners in need of food or supplies for their pets. ARRI’s Pet Pantry distributes pet food both directly to pet owners at the shelter and via the Jonneycake Center, and our program works to identify those in need through Meals on Wheels and other social service agencies.
Proving that collaboration can magnify the good we’re doing, this week the Wakefield Rotary Club partnered with Critter Hut, a long-time champion of our shelter, and together they donated more than 450 pounds of dog food! ARRI, in turn, will ensure the food reaches financially challenged pet owners. We know pets provide companionship and comfort in these difficult times, and this is one way we can help to keep pets in the homes they know, with the owners who love them.
We’re very thankful to both Critter Hut and the Wakefield Rotary Club for their kindness and compassion and for making it possible for us to help others. Our program exists only because of generous donors like them, and we’re grateful to support the community we call home.
If you know someone in need of pet food, please contact ARRI at 783-6706 x105. We will gladly have food ready for curbside pickup or arrange contactless delivery.
Liz Skrobisch
Wakefield
