The Board of Canvassers in Narragansett has started an inquiry into a complaint from Town Council primary candidate Steven Ferrandi questioning the validity of mail-in ballot applications provided through the Maury Loontjens Library. Ferrandi’s complaint originally went to the state Board of Elections, which referred it to the local canvassing authority. That board met Tuesday and unanimously directed Andrew Berg, an assistant town solicitor, to begin a preliminary investigation of the matter and report his findings back to the board. After that, the board could elect to pursue a full investigation, Berg said. The timing comes as mail-in ballots are a hot button issue in the 2020 Presidential election. Are you concerned about the legitimacy of mail-in ballots in November's election? Let us know below in this week's poll.

