I would like to publicly thank North Kingstown Town Councilors Katie Anderson, Kim Page and Greg Mancini for organizing the event on the afternoon of September 11 in support of North Kingstown students.
I would like to thank them for realizing that how a child chooses to move through this world is their business and their’s alone. If a child trusts individuals close to them with this information, it can only be held in the strictest confidence with which those people have been entrusted. I thank them for realizing that the North Kingstown School Department teachers, support professionals and administrators are compelled by social justice and the law to support all students responsibly, rationally and respectfully. This is so that all students know their schools are safe places that provide the freedom to learn.
The event organized by these town officials provided me with the opportunity to participate in something positive in response to the negative publicity aimed at North Kingstown schools last week reinforced by local news outlets based on social media hype and myths. I am so grateful to have individuals like this leading our town.
Susan Eriksen
North Kingstown
