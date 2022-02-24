It’s so sad that around three million dollars of the Town of Narragansett Emergency Funds were used to purchase the Gilbane building! A building that wasn’t vetted properly for a library either! Plus that amount has not been paid back! Now they want another $1.5 million of taxpayer monies per the town council meeting on Tuesday. Do you think those funds will be paid back? What would be OLIS’ reimbursement? Where’s the accountability for all these funds? I just feel the Town of Narragansett taxpayers are on the short end of this Library project. Isn’t OLIS all of the State of RI taxpayers? Aren’t we part of RI too?
As I stated before this is the Town’s money pit! It’s sad that this is happening at a time like this!
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
