I am running for Senate District 38 which includes all of Westerly, a good portion of Charlestown and a portion of South Kingstown.
Back in 1999 when I was 25, I was privileged to ride on the “Straight Talk Express” with then presidential candidate Sen. John McCain. I had asked to do an interview with my TV show and his people said yes. I sat with him and he told me that he was running for office to “inspire a younger generation of Americans to commit themselves to causes greater than their own self interest and to reform government.” And he told me that if I wanted to do the same I needed to run for local office. I did that in 2002 and was elected at age 28 to the Westerly Town Council. I still feel the same passion today as I felt 20 years ago and I think our great state needs help now more than ever.
We are so far behind in terms of small business growth, Infrastructure improvements, education and just about everything else.
What we do know is that the state consistently ranks last in many of these areas and that by doing the exact same thing over and over again and expecting different results is ridiculous.
I am running as an independent candidate because I believe that we need to work together to solve the problems in our state. Voting against a bill because it was produced by one particular party, if it is a good bill, is just plain wrong. I don’t subscribe to that.
I have a track record of always working across the aisle and always forging great relationships with people of both parties. I think that is something unique and something that I will bring to the Rhode Island Senate.
I have a 16-year record of advocating and accomplishing things in the town of Westerly as an eight-term Town Councilor. Funding for schools, funding for roads bridges and sidewalks, advocating for public access, keeping our infrastructure in good order and balancing the budget while improving our bond rating. I think that is experience that is needed upstate.
I also am honored that I might get the chance to represent a portion of the towns of Charlestown and South Kingstown, and I will work hard going door to door to learn as much as I can about the issues facing these two great communities in Senate District 38 as well as Westerly.
You can ask me any of my positions on any issue you would like by sending me an email at caswellcookejr@gmail.com. Please visit my website at Caswellcooke.com.
I look forward to earning your vote this November.
Caswell Cooke
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.