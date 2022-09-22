In August, Jake Mather resigned from the North Kingstown School Committee. The NK Town Charter states in section 903: In the event that the office of a member of the school committee shall become vacant from any cause, such vacancy shall be filled by the town council by appointing thereto the school committee candidate who, in the most recent general election, received the highest number of votes among the unsuccessful candidates in said election. If such candidate … has ceased to meet the qualifications for school committee, … the council shall appoint another qualified elector of the town to fill the vacancy. In any event, such vacancy shall be filled by the town council within thirty (30) days.
In the 2020 election, Hannah Zangari was the next highest candidate, however she no longer lives in North Kingstown. In August, the Council asked for interested citizens to apply by Sept. 9 and we scheduled a meeting for Sept. 14 to choose among the applicants.
The inquiry did not list any specific criteria as necessary for an appointment on the school committee other than being a North Kingstown Town resident. Since I served on the school committee for eight years during the time when the committee was seven members rather than five, I worked with 12 different school committee members, negotiated five contracts, hired four superintendents, and helped the committee to revise over 100 school policies in the manual. I knew the sort of person I was looking to appoint.
While the Town Council is mandated by charter to appoint a replacement in 30 days, I was aware the election is less than two months away. It would be wrong for the Town Council to make one of the candidates for office the winner over the others by simply appointing them to the school committee. That would be interference with the election and the voters’ will and I don’t think anyone wants the Town Council to set that kind of precedent. The qualities I was looking for in a candidate were: a parent of a child who attended North Kingstown Schools, someone with a college education, a background in finance, governing experience, negotiations experience, planning, openness to other ideas, a good listener, a responsible group member, someone not representing one constituency, a person who will honor divergent opinions, and someone who will not be intimidated nor intimidate others.
Of the eight people who applied, I saw more of those qualifications in Robert Case than any other candidate. At the meeting, many of the candidates spoke to the council and Mr. Case’s words solidified my choice. I took notes from every speaker and independently made a motion to appoint Mr. Case. The school committee is a steep learning curve, however since he already had government experience, I think he will be ready for the task. I hope our town can begin to pull together to work through the issues we have before us so we can provide a rewarding educational experience for our children.
Kim Page
North Kingstown
