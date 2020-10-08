The town council members on Monday night reappointed members of the Galilee Advisory Committee. It has been customary in the past to reappoint board members that reply they’ll accept reappointment.
Then, three members Mannix, Lawler, and Lima voted not to reappoint two members of the Library Board of Trustees after their many years of dedication and service, even though they replied they’d accept reappointment. They were dismissed without even a thank you. Thank you, Gail Shield and Ann Sullivan for your time and dedication to our library. Your knowledge and dedication can’t be replaced. Thank you also to Gloria Roman who is slated to be removed at the last town council meeting in October.
Hopefully, the new town council in November will support our efforts to move forward with a new library and fully fund our library.
Nancy McKenna, Laurie Kelly, Ellen Kooima, and Karen Shabshelowitz
