I am sure that Paula Bradley and Belinda Matson, in their dire warning about the School Department’s facility plan, only have good intentions for protecting our community from, in Belinda’s words, “disaster” (Independent 2/25/21). Their alarmist posture, however, could not be more unfounded and misleading. I understand that they, and the other supporters of EducateSK, may have been invested in a previous facility plan proposed by the previous School Committee, but we as a community have moved on from there. Most, if not all, of the warnings presented in their letters are either not true or not relevant. We as a community need to trust that our present School Committee only has the best interests of our children and our budget in focus as they prepare to lead us into the next dynamic iteration of our school configuration with the present facility plan. For an update on the plan visit sksdbuild.org. See the long list of questions submitted by the community – click on a question to see the answer. This plan originated with community input and has been vetted by the Town Council. To undermine the town’s plan now with an end-run with the state is both embarrassing and disingenuous. Nowhere in these two letters are any positive suggestions offered, only derision.
This plan has been well-vetted and will now also benefit from scrutiny at the state level. Our elected School Committee and the RI Department of Education will continue to fine-tune this complex plan and assure that taxpayers and our students derive value from our investments.
Marc J Ladin
West Kingston
