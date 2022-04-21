The annual joint budget meeting of the North Kingstown Town Council and School Committee was held on April 13. These are some my comments at that meeting.
I am going to look at the budget from a different perspective. Call it a compare and contrast exercise.
I live in a neighborhood of 19 single-family houses. Eighteen are owner-occupied and one is a rental to a single family. Three of the families have a total of four children in NK schools and two have pre-school age kids on the way. The rest are occupied by retirees and widowers on Social Security, SSDI and maybe a pension. One couple receives a senior low-income exemption.
The total real estate tax collected on all 19 properties is $91,294.
A top-step teacher in North Kingstown has a base salary this year of $87,614. According to the most recent Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, payroll-related fringe benefits amount to 38 percent of wages in the school district. This brings the total pay and payroll-related benefits for a top step teacher to $120,907 per annum.
In addition, teachers receive a stipend for a master’s degree ranging from $3,349-$4,344. After 15 years of service, they receive a longevity bonus of between $1,320-$5,305.
There are stipends paid to curriculum coordinators, STEM coordinators, department chairpersons, coaches and music teachers, yearbook and newspaper advisors and senior project coordinators on top of salaries.
The total real estate taxes collected on all the houses on my street fall way short of paying for one top step teacher in town. I believe the majority of teachers in North Kingstown are at the top pay grade.
I do not say this to pick on teachers. My late wife worked for the school department for over 25 years and I know and respect many teachers and support staff. My daughter is currently a teacher in an urban elementary school. I am well aware of the demands being placed on teachers who are expected to be social workers, grief counselors, family relations experts and anger management specialists. They are supposed to do this and impart enough learning so their students do well on standardized test which are part of the teacher’s evaluation process.
It isn’t an easy job!
I suspect the teacher’s union is going to demand a large pay increase in this year’s contract negotiations in light of the current economic climate. I urge the school committee and administration to remember that those of us on a retirement budget do not get increases to keep pace with the inflation caused by the current administration and Congress in Washington.
The proposed town budget is north of $111 million dollars in a town with a population of 26,000 souls.
Thanks to a compliant Legislature, teachers’ unions now enjoy perpetual contract protection. If their demands are excessive, I suggest the present contract with the NEANK, which provides a three precent pay increase, be allowed to “evergreen”.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.