Thank you to the RI Board of Canvassers and the Narragansett Board of Canvassers for their professionalism. I recently filed a complaint about possible improprieties with absentee ballot applications distributed prior to the Sept. 8, 2020 primary election at the Maury Loontjens Library in Narragansett. Both boards have taken my complaint seriously and have appointed an investigator to research my complaint. I look forward to the results of the investigation.
Steven Ferrandi
Narragansett
