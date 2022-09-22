Democrat candidate for School Committee Erin Earle wrote a recent letter to the editor (“We must restore trust in our school district,” The Independent, Sep. 15, 2022) Full of generic talking points and important sounding buzz words, it lacked any real substance. She sounds like a seasoned politician already.
As many are well aware, the NK community is suffering greatly from multiple issues due to the dereliction of duty of school officials and now even the lack of action on the part of certain Town Council members. As a concerned parent, I wrote to Ms. Earle this summer with very pointed questions about exactly what she would do — if elected — to help resolve our many issues. After several emails back and forth, she twice asked me to instead meet to discuss my concerns, as she didn’t want to put anything in writing that might be “misconstrued”. Red flags went up immediately, and I responded to her with that thought and this sentiment: “if, as a candidate, you will not answer my reasonable questions via email, how can I possibly trust that you will bother to answer me should you be elected? I cannot possibly meet up with candidates or town officials every time I have a question!” After that, I never heard from her again.
Make no mistake, if a candidate won’t even answer “If elected, how would you tackle these issues (of child abuse within our district)”, how could we possibly have any faith in her to then properly act and vote for ideas that would protect our children when the rubber hits the road?
We have endured years of failed leadership, the last two exclusively at the hands of the five Democrats who make up our school committee and the three Democrats who make up the majority of our Town Council and vote together in lock-step nearly 100 percent of the time. This November, we have a choice: keep the status quo or vote for a positive change in our leadership. This should be the easiest decision NK voters will ever have to make.
Megan Reilly
North Kingstown
