First and foremost, I would like to congratulate the North Kingstown High School class of 2020 on their recent commencement week celebration despite Covid restrictions and limitations. Students participated in a range of activities from a virtual class day ceremony, to graduation, to the parade of graduates through town. By all reports, decorum and enthusiasm appropriate to each event while adhering to both state and local guidelines required for the health and safety of all involved at each occasion.
As a high school educator and parent in the community, I have to say the highlight for me was the parade of seniors held on the afternoon of Sunday June, 14. The event was a perfect way to commemorate this significant event in the lives of our graduates while still adhering to social distancing requirements and group size limitations. With adults driving vehicles, seniors were organized into three cohorts at staging areas around town. Then all graduates followed the same parade route through town escorted by North Kingstown Police Department vehicles. By staying in one place on the parade route spectators got to see every car of graduates pass by twice. The result was an amazing show of community participation and celebration of our graduating seniors and all their accomplishments that was truly heartwarming. Thank you to all the people in our community from school administrators, to police department personnel to parent and teacher volunteers and all community members who came out to watch and cheer making this memorable tribute possible. And thank you to the graduating seniors who participated in such enthusiastic yet safe and appropriate ways.
Congratulations to the class of 2020 NKHS!
Susan Eriksen
North Kingstown
