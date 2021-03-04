I am writing in response to the recent submission by the South Kingstown School Committee to the RI Department of Education which proposes abandoning the Columbia Street High School and spending $85 million on additions to the Curtis Corner Middle School to make it the “new” high school. Unfortunately, the proposed “new” high school will not be new as much of the existing classrooms and structures are not scheduled to be renovated.
The School Committee refers community questions to a website created by a public relations firm, that they hired to the tune of $50,000 to pitch this concept. This facility application was drafted by the same architectural firm that previously deemed the Curtis Corner site to have the least potential for re-use.
The representations that the current high school and Curtis Corner Middle School are both in poor condition would indicate that our school district has done a substandard job at maintaining our facilities. When you add the fact that we have exceedingly high per pupil costs of approximately $24,000 per year ($65 million for 2,700 students), it would be logical to assume we have more facilities operating than we need. There was a plan to address this years ago, but it was thrown out by the school committee elected in 2018 with the primary purpose to save Wakefield Elementary School. After “saving” the Wakefield Elementary School building, they moved on to removing the tenured superintendent who had received the 2017 RI Superintendent of the Year award. In the process of her removal, they authorized spending $50k on a baseless investigation which not surprisingly, revealed nothing. Knowing their time in office would be brief, their last acts have been to throw out all vestiges of the previous school committee who have continued to be active in advocating for the children of this town.
The current facility plan is the preoccupation of a small clique whose intentions are to sell the community their “new” plan rather than lend any praise to the well-vetted, and previously paid for, plans that they tossed aside. They have assured us they will find the operational savings to make these complex projects work without providing a concrete explanation of how they will do this. Based on their track record, would you trust them?
I believe the economist Thomas Sowell said it best:
“The most basic question is not what is best, but who shall decide what is best.”
In this case it should be the taxpayers, who have always generously supported our school district.
I urge voters to vote “no” and reject the upcoming facility bond referendum.
Jeff Clark
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.