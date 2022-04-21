All of us at Animal Rescue Rhode Island (ARRI) were saddened to hear that Critter Hut will be closing. Not only has the Champlin family been a staple of the community for decades, they‘ve been steadfast partners of our shelter as well.
Beginning many years ago, even before Bob Champlin was a Board member at ARRI, and continuing to this past year with the younger generation volunteering at our shelter, this very special family, with their remarkable love for pets, has had an enduring relationship with us. Their consistently generous support of our Community Pet Food Pantry speaks volumes about who they are, and they will be deeply missed.
On behalf of the staff and Board of Trustees of ARRI, we wish the Champlin family all the best.
