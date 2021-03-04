I feel terrible for all the recent college graduates out there. Many of us experienced our last months of school from behind a laptop screen, and we were graduated into one of the toughest job markets of all time. And 2021 graduates are experiencing the same, unable to truly experience their final year of college, and soon they will be thrust into a difficult job market. I very much look forward to the day all my friends and family are vaccinated.
With the addition of pharmacies becoming administration sites and increases in vaccine supply, things are looking up. Healthcare distributors are working even faster and harder to help get vaccines to our communities and into the arms of those eligible. Once they’re available from the manufacturers, distributors are shipping vaccines to hospitals, pharmacies, and other vaccination sites within 24 hours.
As a recent graduate, I look forward to the day the economy rebounds and our students are back in the classroom and on campus. And that will happen when the vaccine is readily available to us all through the healthcare supply chain.
Abigail Dufresne
North Kingstown
