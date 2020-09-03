My name is Nick Edwards and I am a lifelong Narragansett resident. I am writing to wholeheartedly urge the voters of Narragansett and North Kingstown to vote for my good friend Alana DiMario for State Senate, District 36.
As a recent college graduate and an advocate in South County politics I have had the pleasure of knowing Alana for the past few years. Alana is a hard-working mother of three who will be a rational problem solver for our community.
It inspires me as a young professional to watch Alana dedicate so much of her time to the community.
The General Assembly and the residents of District 36 could benefit immensely with somebody with the professional experience of Alana’s, her work as a therapist touches the lives of many every day.
I am confident that Alana will continue to respectfully listen and respond to the obligations and needs within our towns.
I encourage you to join me in voting for endorsed democratic candidate Alana DiMario for Senate on Sept. 8.
Nick Edwards
Narragansett
