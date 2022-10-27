As a South Kingstown resident for over 36 years, I am expressing my support for Bill Paniccia, who is a candidate running for RI House District 35 (South Kingstown). Bill has dedicated his life to public service. He is a first responder working as a firefighter and paramedic for the Tiverton Fire Department. Bill is also a registered nurse working at a local emergency room, and a life member of the Kingston Fire District. He is a devoted husband and a father to four children. Bill is a valued member of our community.
Every day, Bill interacts with neighbors, friends, colleagues, fire and rescue victims, their families, and hospital patients. He listens closely to their struggles to make ends meet, put food on the table, and pay for gasoline, heat, electricity, housing, and other necessities, such as health care. Their struggles have encouraged Bill to seek public office so he may have an opportunity to better help and serve our community. After speaking at length with Bill, I am convinced he will be an excellent representative at the State House, and will work hard to make our district and RI an affordable and better place to live, raise our children, work, and retire. For many years, RI has been in a race to the bottom because of the failed spend and tax policies of the Democratic majority, including Bill’s entrenched opponent, Kathy Fogarty. Bill seeks to reverse this trend with common sense legislation that focuses on helping the citizens of District 35.
I believe there are stark differences between Bill’s policy positions and those of Fogarty’s. Bill will work to end corporate welfare (remember 38 Studios?) that does little to benefit our citizens, except increase taxes. Bill’s plan is to improve the RI business climate, particularly for small businesses, which, in turn, will help provide greater investment in our local community, and create better paying jobs. Small businesses are the life blood of our state economy. Bill also wants to help the elderly, RI’s fastest growing population, by reducing taxes on their retirement income and helping them remain in their homes. Other initiatives include reducing taxes on fuel, electricity and housing. This will help all citizens cope with crippling inflation, but will particularly assist low-income families and the elderly. Bill will ensure our schools are focused on educational outcomes, help improve the curriculum and test scores, and enhance the physical safety of school buildings. Critical to his approach is encouraging parental involvement and ensuring parents have “an equal seat at the education table.” He will also work with hospitals and nursing homes to address the staffing crisis faced by these health care providers and which impact the quality of health care we receive. Also, Bill has indicated to me that, once elected, he will be hosting voter forums to obtain input directly from his constituents, including their concerns, ideas, and thoughts. Once elected, Bill won’t be MIA.
In my opinion, Bill’s opponent, Fogarty, appears more concerned with following the dictates of her Democratic Party and special interests than serving the people in District 35. During the pandemic, when we so desperately needed leadership from our legislators, I believe Fogarty was MIA. Apparently, Fogarty has forgotten that she serves the people of District 35 and not the other way around. Not convinced? Fogarty apparently followed her Democratic leadership to vote down various legislative amendments that would have helped District 35 citizens and prevented the waste of taxpayer funding. My understanding is that Fogarty voted against a three month state sales tax moratorium on gasoline, as well as home electricity tax relief to help offset 40% plus increases in electric bills. Fogarty voted to increase our dependence on high priced electricity by supporting a bill that will ban natural gas, oil and wood heating by the year 2030. This bill was passed knowing that our current electric infrastructure cannot support the total conversion to electricity and without a realistic plan to achieve these lofty goals. Fogarty has helped to perpetuate corporate welfare by supporting taxpayer funding for the Pawtucket Soccer Stadium and the “Superman” building. I can think of better public uses for this funding, such as improving school safety. Speaking of school safety, Fogarty voted against School Safety Improvement Grants that would have provided assistance for school safety improvements. The list goes on and on.
District 35 desperately needs a new direction and change in our legislative representation. Fogarty has had her chance. It is now time for fresh ideas and new visions that focus on the citizens of District 35. On November 8, I respectfully request that you vote for Bill Paniccia. Thank you.
Bruce Waidler
South Kingstown
