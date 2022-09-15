Thirteen (13) years ago, I received Town notice of the proposed Rolling Greens development which was in violation of North Kingstown’s Comprehensive Plan, Zoning, Ordinances, Water Service Map, Urban Services Boundary and in conflict with experts Horsley Witten and 4Ward Planning. In response, residents packed Town Planning and Council meetings to voice their substantiated objections as Town Officials turned a deaf ear to their constituents.
The Rolling Greens-Town approval process grinded on for over two years, revealing the Rolling Greens developer’s personal relationships with multiple North Kingstown elected and appointed Town Officials. The Rolling Greens apparent done deal development was approved without consideration to resident concerns or the protested deficient public hearing advertising. Subsequently, residents filed a lawsuit against the Town and after a year of the Town working closely with the developer and his attorney, the Judge sided with the residents in reversing the Town’s approval of the Rolling Greens development.
Following the Judge’s decision, town officials immediately began proceedings to steam-roll the re-approval of the Rolling Greens development and despite packed meetings and continued resident objections, the Rolling Greens development was re-approved. Residents responded in kind by filing another lawsuit to which our Town Officials again worked closely with the developer and his attorney. As time and residents’ costs mounted, residents decided to withdraw from the lawsuit. Town Officials and the developer then attempted to attach multiple resident withdrawal conditions including prohibiting residents from speaking publicly about Rolling Greens. Residents declined to surrender their constitutional rights prompting Town Officials and the developer to allow residents to dismiss the lawsuit without conditions.
Resident objections continued as town officials and the developer attempted additional circumventing of North Kingstown ordinances. It was during this period that the resident’s attorney discovered a defect in the Town-approved Rolling Greens Master Plan which as agreed to by the Town Solicitor, halted the Rolling Greens proceedings. Interestingly, neither the developer nor the town attempted to correct the defect. That is until a newly elected Town Council publicly corrected and reset the Rolling Greens Zoning prompting the developer to file a $10 million lawsuit against North Kingstown. The resident’s attorney’s effort to assist the town were rejected, leaving our Town Officials and the developer to reach a settlement behind closed doors without resident input.
I personally appealed the North Kingstown-Rolling Greens developer settlement and lost. Believing that among much including the judge not getting it, I am now preparing to file my position(s) to the State Supreme Court and by the way, the Town will again work with the developer’s attorney against me. The truth be told, unlike the Rolling Greens developer, I nor other involved residents have ever pursued monetary damages or attorney fees against North Kingstown as I/we only sought and still seek appropriate North Kingstown business and residential development.
Rickey Thompson
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.