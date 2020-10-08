Last week we witnessed blatant disregard for the truth in an attempt to foil the support for my re-election campaign by casting erroneous and false allegations against small business owners. These small business owners are important stakeholders in our Town who understand business. They run their businesses at a profit and add to the quality of life here in Narragansett by providing a service, providing employment, paying their taxes, and contributing to the Town’s economy especially during these difficult times due to Covid. The small business owners that were called out also happen to be our neighbors who agree with me that the Gilbane building is too costly to the Town as the proposed location of the next library. Sadly, the individuals who are pro Gilbane, at any cost, are once again lashing out and making false accusations. They have gone to an outlandish extreme by calling for the resignation and incarceration of both myself and Councilwoman Jill Lawler, and have continued to elaborate on those positions on their coveted social media pages without opposition from its moderators. This behavior continues to divide the Town of Narragansett and is not productive. It is however interesting to think that the proponents and agitators of the Gilbane library project are clearly concerned for their coveted project’s success. This is proven by the documented and undisputed fact that current Town Council candidates Susan Cicilline Buonanno, Winn Hames, and Laurie Kelly have all brought legal suits against the Town in the name of the library and have hijacked this boondoggle project to create a platform for their political campaigns. They have written/participated in the formulation of referendum questions that will appear on the November ballot to not only seek approval to financially strap this Town but to also remove candidates who do not support their projects by means of a recall. In addition to these hard facts, there is an ongoing investigation approved by the RI Board of Elections that questions the ethics used while voters applied for their ballots for the primary election that occurred on September 8th. The ballot application process took place at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library and it is difficult to believe, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the participation of the library in this process was objective and pure. We recognize, and see clearly, that all this has been done to ensure that - at any cost and on any front - the library proponents aim to guarantee the space at the Gilbane building as their own. Support for views other than theirs is clearly seen by them as a direct assault on their agenda. They forget that there are many important issues that face the next Town Council. For example, I believe that we should protect the men and women who protect us, the Police and Fire Departments. For example, I believe that the Town Beach is a right for residents and a privilege for outsiders. For example, we need to foster a pleasant place for our small business owners to prosper. Support from these small business owners, residents, close friends, and stakeholders should not be vilified by agenda-driven, misguided, self-proclaimed leaders of our Town. Further, our efforts and our reputations as upstanding business leaders, council members, and citizens should not be damaged by the manipulative actions of the library ringleaders. Individuals who support me are not collateral damage. They have a right to do so and enjoy numerous freedoms allowed to us by Our Forefathers. People have the right to donate to candidates, speak their minds, and support my campaign. Silencing people through threats and accusations cannot be tolerated in a free society. The continued argument for the Gilbane building is on the ballot in November. The fate of the library at the Gilbane building is up to the voters. I ask for your support and for your vote in November. I will take actions to keep Narragansett our home.
Rick Lema
Narragansett
