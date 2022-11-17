I am thankful for two very kind people named Connie and Matt who stopped to help me Friday afternoon when I tripped while attempting to cross Boston Neck Road on my walk that day.
I very much appreciated their taking time to make sure I was O.K. and Connie giving me a ride home. I am fine — it turned out a scraped knee was the extent of it.
I already knew that a lot of great people live here, but I was grateful to meet two more of them.
Jessica Wilson
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.