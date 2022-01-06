As the 2022 legislative session begins, there is work to be done and opportunities to push for positive change. Two years ago, the General Assembly passed the Reproductive Privacy Act. In doing so, the House issued its policy statement on abortion rights and access in Rhode Island and affirmed that we should protect the right for each of us to make our own decisions. The problem is that we still have policies on the books that take away health coverage for abortion for state employees and people who use Medicaid. This takes away care for many people – and denies our right.
We should be eliminating barriers to the care people need to manage our health and plan our families and futures. We should trust people to make their own decisions about their bodies and about when they become a parent or add to their families. We should advance positive chance and close the gaps in access to the services we need by passing bills like the “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act”.
Rhode Islanders do not support abortion bans. In fact, Rhode Islanders overwhelmingly support abortion rights and access. Join me in urging our state legislators to pass the EACA this year.
Tammy Brown
Cranston
