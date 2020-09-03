We have watched the good work of Melissa Boyd for 15 years, watched her energy, her compassion and, most of all, her leadership. Now she is running for the South Kingstown School Committee, and there is not a better person to take on that role. Melissa Boyd has taught leadership at URI to a generation of students. She is creative, understands the dynamics of groups, and how groups can come to conclusions that are fair and equitable. She has taken city kids rafting down the whitewater rivers of Maine, and has served as a consultant and facilitator of management groups making hard decisions. Like us, Melissa believes in “servant leadership,” a philosophy that says that the role of the leader is to serve those they would lead by making them more empowered, self-confident and free.
Melissa was born and bred in Rhode Island, as the fight song goes. She went to school and college in Rhode Island. She lives in South Kingstown and has three kids in the South Kingstown schools. Her commitment to Rhode Island and to South Kingstown remains remarkable. Melissa Boyd is the real deal, and we hope you will join us in voting for Melissa in September and again in November.
Bob Carothers and Jayne Richmond,
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.