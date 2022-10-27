Thank you and best wishes to my colleagues on the Town Council.
After four rewarding, and I like to think, productive years serving Narragansett as a member of the Town Council I made the decision not to seek a third term. It has been an honor and I am immensely grateful to the voters for putting their trust in me.
I would like to take a moment to express my appreciation for my fellow councilmembers and thank them for their hard work, thoughtfulness, and dedication. I am proud to be part of a Town Council that displayed respect for each other even when not always agreeing on important issues.
I was fortunate to serve both of my terms with Patrick Murray who proved himself to be a person of integrity and principle from the very first meeting of our first term together. He has consistently displayed the ability and desire to work toward finding solutions, however pragmatic or unorthodox the solution may be. Although Patrick and I disagree on many national political issues, we were able to pull together on many town level initiatives including moving the library project forward, improving coastal access for all, and working to make it easier to run a business in Narragansett. While I fully support the reelection of Alana DiMario in District 36, Patrick’s creativity and ability to work in a bipartisan manner are traits worthy of recognition. I wish Patrick the best in his future in politics and beyond.
I enjoyed my time serving alongside President Pro Tem, Susan Cicilline Buonanno. We knew each other prior to our time on the council and I have the utmost respect for her and her commitment to the community both now and over a long career as a public servant. I’m looking forward to watching her continue to put everything she has into her time on the council this upcoming term.
Ewa Dzwierzynski has impressed me with her tenacity working on extremely difficult and high profile issues such as the Galilee Lighthouse Inn property, as well as working to construct an effective short-term rental ordinance here in town. She has also shown herself to vote for what she believes is right no matter the repercussions. I’m excited to see what she is able to accomplish over the next two years.
The last two years have made it clear that Deb Kopech and I have similar perspectives on most issues and we did not find much to disagree on. It was a joy working with Deb and so often listening to her speak eloquently and persuasively because of her hard work and preparation. She is a great example of everything an elected official can be and has been a true asset to this Town Council.
Lastly, thank you so much to our incredible town staff and to our local Representatives and Senators Alana DiMario, Bridget Valverde, Teresa Tanzi, and Carol McEntee for always being there and receptive to the needs of Narragansett. Your hard work is appreciated and does not go unnoticed.
Best wishes to each of you and thank you for everything you do.
Jesse Pugh
Narragansett
