There will be a referendum held on July 14 to determine the amount of town funding allocated to the school district via property tax transfer (PTT). In reality, there will be no change to funding in the next fiscal year regardless of whether or not the referendum passes. The referendum will reduce the PTT by about $1 million, but if this occurs, the school district will be keeping $1 million in savings accrued as a result of the current COVID situation. The district had ALREADY agreed to provide those funds to the town to be used as part of its appropriation.
The only substantive difference between the current budget plan and the referendum is the baseline tax transfer for FY22, the following school year. This is a very technical difference that probably isn’t worth the trouble of going through a divisive referendum to decide. We have no idea what the next year will bring, so it doesn’t really matter where the baseline for next year starts. The district will receive whatever appropriation the new town council decides is reasonable and nothing that happens this year (except for elections) will be relevant.
A referendum is a practice employed by a group of people who feel their local government is not listening to the people. They don’t trust the school committee, town council, or town manager and wish to make it clear that their opinion must be considered. I had up until now been on the fence, seeing this as a short term distraction when we need long term planning, but recent activity by the school committee and their supporters has helped me decide.
I disapprove of the approach taken by members of the school committee majority and so-called “Friends of South Kingstown Schools.” The idea that those who support the referendum do not support the schools or wish to harm the children could not be further from the truth.
The argument that the district will be forced to cut programs if the referendum passes is likewise questionable. I am sympathetic to the need to fully fund the schools, but that’s not what this debate is really about. It is about trust.
Turning to “us vs them” politics is a natural but unfortunate decision, and it is one that I had hoped our leaders could see past. Dividing the community like this is not how we build trust in our institutions. It’s how we tear them down. I will vote for the referendum in order to return a voice to the people who have been neglected and disrespected by our representatives in town council and the school committee majority.
Jason Ralph
Wakefield
