Thank You, Narragansett.
It is an honor to have another opportunity to serve you all again on the Narragansett Town Council. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the residents of Narragansett for casting their votes and again making me the top vote getter in our town. After 22 years of public service I am so humble that you continue to put your confidence and trust in me. My only interest is that I love Narragansett and want it to be a place we all can call home. I promise to always listen and be open minded while making the best decisions for the town of Narragansett.
Thank you very much.
Susan Cicilline Buonanno
Narragansett
