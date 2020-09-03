I’m Cadence Hansen, and I am a Democratic candidate for School Committee. I am a scientist, a mathematician, an engineer, a mother, and a wife to lifelong RI native Jesse Hansen.
Twelve years ago, my husband and I decided to make South Kingstown our home. We chose it for its beauty and the community’s devotion to a quality educational system. As my children approached school age, I began closely following town politics, including the work of the School Committee. The actions of the School Committee over the last two years have me worried for the future of our schools and for the financial impact on our community. I could not sit back and let the mismanagement of our programs and facilities continue.
I am running for South Kingstown School Committee to be a fresh voice for our community. Our district deserves transparency and accountability, and our students deserve a quality education. I will take a compassionate approach to planning while using my skills as an analytical thinker and data-driven decision-maker. The points below share a little bit about me and my platform, and you can learn more at my campaign page: www.cadencehansen.com
I hold degrees in physics, mathematics, and engineering and worked as an engineer at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport.
The school budget is 75% of the town’s total budget. South Kingstown has always prided itself on scholastic excellence. My goal is to improve on that while minimizing costs to the taxpayer. With my strong background in research and data analysis, I would make decisions based on data and best practices.
I am the parent of a highly impacted special needs student, and I have spent the last few years advocating for my child to get the necessary services and for getting more opportunities for special needs students in general. Navigating this process has given me a deep understanding of what we as a School Committee could do from a policy perspective to help families and students with special needs. Ensuring quality educational experiences for one group of students will enhance the education for all students.
I support the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program as part of the strong programs that our SK district offers. The program has proven to be cost-effective, and it attracts new families to the school district. For the last two and a half years, I have participated in all the DLI meetings and sub-committee meetings. There is still room for us to improve the program along with strengthening world language programs for all students and offering other strong innovative programs such as STEAM and project-based learning.
Students and their families will find me willing to listen and to do the hard work to find equitable solutions. We need to ensure different voices in our community are heard and included in decisions about our schools. I am dedicated to listening and speaking up for under-represented groups to the larger SK community. I do not shy away from difficult conversations, or from admitting my mistakes, and I am willing to step up and be a part of the tough decisions that need to be made for our district.
Please visit www.cadencehansen.com to learn more about what I will bring to our community and the work of the School Committee. I welcome your questions and perspectives, and I hope to win your vote for the Democratic primary in the Sept. 8 election.
Cadence Hansen
South Kingstown
