Westin J. Place is running for the District 38 Senate seat in Rhode Island because he believes his voice will bring a level headed decision making process to the Senate. Westin, a married man with two toddlers, is running for public office because he wants all children in his District and the State of Rhode Island to grow up in a safe and pleasant environment as they deserve nothing less. He wants children to be educated in the public schools with the fundamentals necessary to get ahead in life. Westin is in favor of parental rights, not indoctrination. He wants to bring a halt to excessive spending. Westin believes Rhode Islanders are overtaxed from the womb to the tomb. He believes that small businesses are over regulated and overtaxed causing those businesses to close and leave the State of Rhode Island and without business opportunities and jobs, young people are leaving the State as well.
As a sportsman who enjoys fishing, Westin wants the shoreline to be accessible to all Rhode Island residents. As a truck driver and small business owner, Westin is well aware of all of these issues and wishes to do his utmost to make the corrections necessary to improve District 38 on behalf of his constituency, should you give him the honor of representing you.
Westin wishes to represent District 38 with honor and respect for his constituency. Westin J. Place is untethered to entrenched politicians and political cronies. He is the right man for the job. I strongly urge District 38 voters to cast your vote for Westin J. Place as your Senator. It is time for change.
Donna M. Chiaradio
Westerly
