On Wednesday, September 7, sitting North Kingstown Town Council (NKTC) member Mary Brimer posted on her Facebook page an unsubstantiated claim about the presence of litter boxes in the public school bathrooms. Her post requested evidence from the community in the form of pictures taken from inside the bathrooms.
Over the next 48 hours, Brimer went on to do interviews with WPRO, ABC6, and John DePetro, doubling down on the lie about the North Kingstown (NK) schools. This behavior catapulted NK into national focus, putting this town once again in the spotlight, and not in a good way.
And while that’s pretty embarrassing, the real harm here is to the children in the NK school district. I don’t think people are grasping the immensity of the toll this can and likely will take on some students. There are students out there who are the small kernel of truth that this whole thing was based on, and while they aren’t named publicly, there are adults all over town making jokes and claims about these unnamed kids, setting an example for other kids to harass and bully their classmates who might dress a little differently, act a little differently. Can you imagine if it was your kid whose identity became the subject of a town-wide joke, and how they might feel if they saw the hundreds of comments making fun of them, and turning this into something it’s not? Everyone in this town, this state, or anywhere, who has perpetuated this rumor, or made jokes about, is complicit in creating a toxic environment for not only the children here, but anyone experiencing actual mental illness, anyone figuring out their identity, anyone who doesn’t fit what some might call ‘normal.’
And let’s not pretend that this whole thing isn’t actually about gender diversity. The whole students-identifying-as-animals narrative is happening around the country and is a way of turning people’s gender identities into a joke, into something ridiculous, in an effort to make the idea of being gender diverse seem ridiculous too. It’s transphobia in its purest form. Elected officials don’t have to agree with or understand everyone’s identity, but the people in the community who are misunderstood still deserve respect and decency. And this situation has been the opposite of respect and decency, and worse, it’s been aimed at children.
How this situation has unfolded is indicative of why the NKTC, and other government bodies, should be considering diversity and inclusion when making decisions that affect towns and communities. Discrimination and misinformation about diversity affect NK in a very real way. We are watching it happen now. Bigotry and lies are consuming this community and putting people in harm’s way, and it should be a priority for our elected officials to address it. And it should be a priority to hold accountable those elected officials who partake in the lies. We can and need to do better.
Kahlia Shmerer
North Kingstown
