I am writing to share my support of Christie Fish for SK School Committee. As a representative of my cherished West Kingston Elementary School (a.k.a. “the best school on the planet”), I know personally that she understands and celebrates the diversity, complexity, and potential of our town’s children. During our interactions when I was principal, Christie was a supporter of ideas and educational practices that really moved kids forward…not just her own kids – everyone’s kids. She researched. She shared. She did the grunt work. More, she was an enthusiastic advocate for the staff at WKES, too. She knew at her core that each staff member (bus driver, office staff, Speech & Language, and PE teachers, etc.,) in that school played a vital role in the overall success of the school and the subsequent learning that occurred within the classrooms. She supported ALL of us! She has limitless positive energy and a natural way to bring people together. Please join me by voting for Christie for SK School Committee. And since we’re on the subject, I will be supporting Bob Hicks for SK School Committee, too. With certainty, I can assure that if you were to walk up to any employee of the SK School Department who worked with Dr. Hicks during his tenure as Superintendent, and ask that employee to describe Bob and his leadership in one word, you’d hear these descriptors: Brilliant, Visionary, Penultimate, Fair, Compassionate, Humorous, Human. But you, dear reader, probably already know this about him because if you have been in SK a while, he has undoubtedly touched your family and/or children in very real and positive ways. I am so excited about the future of our school system. Thanks to Christie and Bob (and all the other candidates, too) for your focused energy on our precious students during these crazy political times. You are my beacons of bright light.
Kim Mather
South Kingstown
