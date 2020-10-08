Greetings to fellow citizens of South Kingstown. My name is David Laudati and I am a candidate for the South Kingstown Town Council. I am a candidate for political office because I am deeply concerned about a subject that is of vital importance to all residents of South Kingstown and indeed to all visitors to South Kingstown. The subject of which I speak is the current method of delivering emergency services, i.e. fire and emergency medical service, to residents and visitors to the town.
I am 64 years of age and have lived in SK for 28 years. I am a retired firefighter who served on the Narragansett FD for 34 years. Let me say, emphatically and unequivocally, that I do not in any way propose to eliminate, nor do I desire to eliminate, one single volunteer fire fighter in South Kingstown. The volunteer firefighters of South Kingstown are very important to this and surrounding towns.
That being said, I believe that the system we have in place in SK for fire and emergency medical service is antiquated, inefficient and indeed is not designed to meet the needs of the public in 2020. The combined budgets of the two fire districts and the town EMS department is about $6.5 million. Sixty-six percent of that total, or about $4.3 million is what the fire districts raise in taxes to respond to about 1,100 calls annually. The budget for the town EMS department, which responds to about 3,600 calls annually, is $2.1 million. So the town EMS department responds to more than three times the number of calls that the fire districts do, at less than half the budget of the fire districts! This situation defies logic and common sense.
In virtually all cities and towns in Rhode Island with a population and emergency call volume similar to what we have in SK, EMS is an integral part of the fire department. This is known as fire department based EMS. Personnel on these departments respond to both fire and EMS calls; they are known as dual role/cross trained firefighter/EMTs. In South Kingstown, the fire department and the EMS department are two separate and distinct organizations.
I believe that SK has to create a fire department based EMS system. Currently employed EMT/ paramedics were hired solely as paramedics, and may desire to remain in that role exclusively. This is not a problem. However, in the future, all new employees would be hired as dual role/ cross trained firefighter/EMT’s. Eventually, through attrition and retirements, all SK EMS/Fire/Rescue department employees would be dual role firefighter/EMTs. Hiring preference for new employees would be given to current SK volunteer firefighters.
In my opinion, several steps are necessary for emergency services in South Kingstown to become more efficient, to better meet the needs of the citizens of South Kingstown in 2020, and to provide a level of emergency medical service comparable to what is provided in most cities and towns in our state. First, the Town of South Kingstown must assume control of the two fire districts. There are simply too many duplicate administrative expenses that taxpayers are funding through the fire districts that are simultaneously provided by town government. These include fire district administrator, board of wardens, tax collection, treasurer, solicitor, and fire district administration building. All of these functions are simultaneously being performed, and paid for, by taxpayers at SK Town Hall on High St. Furthermore, the fire districts have a fleet of at least 34 vehicles, including 14 pumper trucks. There are 9 fire stations – three of which are within 6/10ths of a mile of each other in downtown Wakefield. These numbers are excessive to say the least.
Let me state clearly that it is not my intention to direct any criticism or objection toward any of our current first responders, be they career or volunteer. My criticism is reserved for the obsolete system under which they operate.
David Laudati
South Kingstown
