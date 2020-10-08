I want to thank all of the people who have reached out to me to support my candidacy for the State Senate this year. I have appreciated that outpouring of support.
Many Rhode Islanders are yearning for practical, common sense solutions to the problems we face. As our economy recovers from the coronavirus lockdown, we will need leaders who have balanced budgets, stood up for taxpayers and small business owners and withstood attacks from special interests. As a town councilman, I have minimized tax increases and negotiated reforms with our public sector unions. One such reform was placing all our town employees on one healthcare plan, rather than the several plans that the town staff had been forced to administer for decades before that reform was implemented. Each budget cycle, I put the residents first and cut unnecessary programs or positions, such as the ill-conceived, full-time economic development coordinator that was proposed several years ago.
I will take this approach to the State House if I am fortunate enough to be elected to the General Assembly. I will look to revamp overlapping government agencies and cut unnecessary programs. The government should remember its primary role – to protect us and keep us safe. The mentality at the State House needs to change from catering to special interests. What comes out of the State House too often demoralizes Rhode Island’s spirit.
Preserving Rhode Island’s independent spirit is central to my campaign. I want that independent spirit to thrive and not be held hostage by a groupthink mentality that has arisen in recent years. My commitment to that independent spirit has been criticized by some and I anticipated those personal attacks were on the horizon. To those critics, I ask them to spend more time looking at all sides of the issues and not parrot one-liners given to them by special interests. I am committed to solving problems, not creating and exacerbating them.
In my run for State Senate, I will work to earn the support of North Kingstown and Narragansett residents with a commitment to restoring our independent spirit.
Matthew M. Mannix
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.