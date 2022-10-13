I write today to ask the South Kingstown community to join me in supporting Carol Vetter in her bid for election to the South Kingstown School Committee this November. Carol was unanimously appointed to the school committee in August of 2021 after the resignation of several members. She stepped in effortlessly due in large part to her decades long commitment to our public schools.
I have known Carol for over 15 years in varying capacities. When our children were younger, she and I were both PTO members at Peace Dale Elementary School and, when our families were redistricted as a result of the closure of South Road Elementary School, we joined the Wakefield PTO.
As the years went by, Carol did more work at the district level serving on a special education subcommittee on students with language learning challenges, the superintendent’s stakeholders committee, a search committee for a HS principal, various School Improvement Teams and other small district level advisory committees. She has had a continued involvement and participation in school committee matters and a deep commitment to all of our schools.
When I learned that Carol was applying for a vacant seat on the school committee, she had my immediate support. She has always been level headed and based all of her decisions on data. Her even temperament was a welcome addition to the school committee team. With the school district once again on the path to school facility improvements, I am confident that Carol will carefully watch the process to ensure that the community is well-informed and the plan for improvements meets the needs of all stakeholders.
It is without hesitation that my family will cast our votes for Carol Vetter for South Kingstown School Committee on November 8th. Please join us.
Raissa Mosher
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.