My name is Karen Humes, and I am an independent candidate for the South Kingstown School Committee. I graduated from the University of Rhode Island, and have lived in South Kingstown for 15 years. My husband is fortunate to work for the Town of South Kingstown, and we are the proud parents of two sons that attend Peace Dale Elementary and Curtis Corner Middle Schools. For 18 years I have taught physical education and health for the Cranston Public School Department.
I am running for a position on the School Committee because I believe that people who work in education should be more involved with how education is developed. Teachers, like myself, have first hand experience and knowledge of how every budget decision affects our students. I understand how administrative and policy decisions directly impact the children in our classrooms. To many leaders, these are policies on paper; to educators and students, those decisions are life and have major impacts on education. All decisions need to be centered around and putting the students first.
South Kingstown needs to re-establish equitable and balanced elementary schools. We talk about equity and equality on a regular basis, yet, in the past two years, we have not taken the very basic, and much needed steps, to solve these issues. Once we create balance and equity in our buildings, our resources will be better managed and utilized, which will in turn create a better educational system for our students. We have a very large land mass in South Kingstown, that must be taken into account when we are looking at our elementary schools. The large area creates a large transportation cost for our district. We must factor in the busing and walkable distances to our schools.
Our Dual Language Immersion (DLI) and World Language programs have also not been balanced. We initiated the steps necessary to reinstate our world language program into our elementary schools this year, however it was not implemented. Our DLI program has been mismanaged for many years, and only basic steps were taken to improve the program, equity and balance in the program. The work has not been completed, and many parents are lacking critical information about their own children’s education and the future/vision of the program. We must seek solutions by looking at the structure of our elementary school day and curriculum. When we are looking at re-balancing our elementary schools, we must be able to balance these vital programs for our elementary students.
Our special education and unified arts programs have taken budgetary and curricular hits over the years. These two areas are crucial to the development of the whole child. When you look at our district website, and read our Mission and Collective Commitments, you will see that we have a commitment to student learning that commits to a culture of growth and achievement; a commitment to personalized, deeper learning to meet the needs of all; and a commitment to developing the whole child. Special education and unified arts are necessary to ensure that these commitments will be honored and achieved. Currently we are not fully or adequately funding either of these programs; therefore we are currently not honoring our commitments to our families or students.
To date, South Kingstown continues to not meet the state mandated minutes in physical education and health. For two years, our district’s Wellness Committee, University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College professors, physical educators in our district, and others (including myself) have advocated for this to be changed, and nothing has been done. This year, one elementary health teacher position was slated to be reinstated, but it still remains unfilled. It is not acceptable that South Kingstown – a district strong in Division 1 Athletics, continues to not meet these mandates, nor does it appear to be taking the steps to rectify the issues.
I fully understand and commit to being part of the solution to create a responsible school budget. I understand that the school department has a responsibility to the entire municipality and community to spend wisely. We have to give our children the best education, on a balanced budget. Our schools are often cited as a deciding factor when people make that choice to buy or not buy in SK.
When our schools are a draw, our entire community benefits. We have to have a true commitment to quality programs and education here in SK.
I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 3. I believe that I can make a positive and productive change in our schools and community, where all decisions will be student centered.
Karen Humes
South Kingstown
