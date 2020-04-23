There is a petition before the town council that will be considered at Monday’s meeting.
This petition is not a reduction to the school budget if the savings realized from transportation, meal services, and other programs due to school closure are applied to this year’s budget.
The petition simply asks the town council to direct the school department to use their realized savings in their budget next year.
At previous budget meetings, the school department has reported savings of in excess of $1.4 million during this fiscal year, savings which are expected to grow as schools remain closed.
Instead of using their savings to reduce their ask of the taxpayer, the School Committee would like to place those savings in their undesignated fund. This doesn’t make sense.
Why would we as a community give them more money for their savings account when our economic realities are already devastating and our financial future is unknown?
The petition simply asks the town council to direct the school department to use their realized savings in their budget next year.
Please share your opinion with town council.
Email Towncouncil@southkingstownri.com
Joslin B. Leasca
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.