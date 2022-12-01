The installment of the new Town Council on November 21st wasn’t exactly the epitome of collaboration, transparency and integrity from three recently elected officials. Anyone who has not watched, I invite you to watch for yourselves.
For two elections in a row, Deb Bergner has captured the most votes in our community. Why Deb Bergner is not our Town Council president is baffling.
Rory McEntee continues to mention his youth being one of his great strengths which perhaps he doesn’t realize how grating that is on so many people. I have still never been able to figure out what he means by that.
Maybe it’s the struggle he faced buying his first home in this town, or the struggle to pay the rising taxes in town alongside every single other bill being higher? Oh, he lives with his parents. Or the challenges as a parent he is facing with the schools? Oh, wait he doesn’t have children. Maybe his youth is a great strength because he has started a business here in South Kingstown? Nope.
To say one of your other strengths is your willingness to allow people to be heard and then deny public comments? Rory McEntee, you must be joking.
And on a personal note, Rory has NEVER responded to any email sent by me, whereas Deb has always made herself available.
And to Patty Alley, it’s understandable to feel a bit lost on your first day but it was creepy and unsettling watching you look to the crowd and to Rory and new member Mike Marran to figure out what to do and how to vote on whether or not the public who showed up could speak. It was disgraceful that you went against two capable, articulate and experienced women and sided with the old boy’s club twice.
I sincerely hope that this team of three takes this enormous opportunity, that you all asked to be a part of and were elected to carry out, as a way to help and care for the entire community. Because in the first meeting of this council, in a show of sleazy politics, there were egos and total disregard for what the voters voiced.
Kate Johnson
Wakefield
