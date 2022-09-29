Thanks to the town of North Kingstown’s desire to give meaningful new life to its beloved 1888 town hall, the award-winning professional talents of DBVW Architects, and formal oversight by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, the Town, residents and visitors will benefit for generations to come.
Well deserved kudos for all involved!
Dave Wrenn
North Kingstown
