On Monday, November 21, 2022 I attended the first meeting of Narragansett’s newly elected Town Council. Following the swearing-in ceremony, the first agenda item for the new council was election of the Town Council President and President Pro-Tem. Ewa Dzwierzynski was elected President and veteran Councilor Jill Lawler was elected President Pro-Tem.
Unfortunately, there was some nasty push back by supporters of Susan Cicilline- Buonanno, including former Council President Jesse Pugh, claiming Councilwoman Cicilline-Buonanno deserved election as Council President based on her narrow margin as top vote getter. However, there have been many occasions on which the top vote getter did not get elected Town Council President. The narrative about the top vote getter being elected president as “tradition” is simply false. We have a Town Charter for a reason.
For the first time in decades, this Town Council has a four-member majority with a history of support for resident interests over landlord interests. Councilwoman Cililline Buonanno is heavily supported by the Democratic Town Committee that has for decades supported landlord interests over resident interests. These folks also disagreed with the new Council decision to put some of the key town appointments out for bid before deciding to renew appointments. These decisions should not be viewed as reflecting negatively on the current appointees in any way. Rather, they reflect good judgment by this new council and its leadership to put the brakes on new appointments and committee assignments, study the landscape and take the time to assess whether any changes would be beneficial. Doing so as a general rule of thumb is good governance, as it helps protect residents from creeping cronyisms.
Narragansett has suffered for decades by people serving as appointees and key committee chairs for seemingly unending terms, supported in many cases by the landlord lobby, many of whom do not live in town, but gain support from a few powerful in-town cronies. Time limits on committee appointments, strict residency requirements and adherence to a non-voting status for Committee liaison appointments are among the many reforms residents expect from this new council.
Beyond appointments and committees, this new council faces daunting challenges in pushing back against the steady tide of rental property conversions of single-family homes. Between growth in short term rentals and the student rental problems, Narragansett is now struggling to maintain its residential viability. Judge Taft-Carter just shot down the Town’s Three-Student Ordinance based upon a procedural error by the last Council. For the short term, the town will have to rely on strict enforcement of the Town’s four unrelated rule, while this new council re-institutes the three-student ordinance for the third time, hopefully this time with belts sand suspenders. Additionally, this new council will have to pick up on the unfinished work of the past council in vetting a short-term rental ordinance.
Narragansett, as usual, is behind many other towns and cities in RI that have already implemented such ordinances. Despite many large short-term rental listings advertising accommodation for five to ten people, Narragansett has a zoning ordinance requiring special use permits for the taking in of more than four boarders in density zones R-10 and R-20 and prohibits it everywhere else. While this rule references boarders, it is consistent with the Town’s four unrelated ordinance. But does this apply to short-term rentals? Clearly, enforcement has been and is one of Narragansett’s chronic problems.
Add sewer and water infrastructure problems along with beach overcrowding to this list and it’s easy to see the new council has its plate full. On the bright side, I along with the other members of our Narragansett Pier Residents Association, look forward to this new council, under the leadership of Ewa Dzwierzynski and Jill Lawler, tackling these problems by putting the residents of Narragansett first. They represent the first truly resident-friendly council Narragansett has had in years, and the town’s future is now dependent on them. They deserve the full support of all residents.
Harold Schofield
Narragansett
