Facing multiple notice of violations and an order to vacate, the then-North Kingstown Town Council debated whether to vacate our town hall located at 80 Boston Neck Road at their February 22, 2016 meeting. At that meeting, the then town solicitor said “the fire marshal feels it is a very dangerous situation that needs to be addressed right away.” Consequently, the council voted to vacate. I know of no other town in our state and even our country that actually had to even consider vacating its own town hall under these conditions.
Fast forward to this town council. In a partial bipartisan vote of 4-1 (Anderson, Mancini, McKay, and Page for, Brimer against), we approved the renovation project of this great building. Consequently, a staggering 2,407 days after the 2016 council voted to vacate this building, the town held a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of the structure’s historic restoration and renovation.
I can report to the citizens this delay was worth the wait. To be back here, in a building that was constructed in 1888, a building where our community had gone to participate in our democracy up until almost seven years ago is an accomplishment that this town, this town council, our town manager, and our staff should be very proud of.
And the reason is, more than the construction itself, this town hall symbolizes democracy, self- rule and self-determination in our community.
It is not lost on this councilor that we held the ribbon cutting for this historic gem on the day of the Queen of England’s funeral, a day in which the England monarch will be ruled by King Charles III. That is because Rhode Island initially received our right to vote through the royal charter approved by King Charles II in July of 1663.
And since that time, the right of self-determination has been in our DNA. It is a right that fueled the Gaspee Affair of 1772, a right that resulted in RI being the first colony to declare independence in 1776 and ratify our constitution in 1790, and a right that prompted the Dorr Rebellion of 1842.
All we have to do is read about what is happening in Ukraine, our own country, and even in our own community to realize how fragile this right is.
In North Kingstown our ancestors have walked through the doors of 80 Boston Neck Road since 1888 from every part of the political spectrum to debate and argue over policies and treasure, and ultimately self-determine our community’s fate. Many of these arguments continue to this day.
But when the debate is done and the votes are cast, as Abraham Lincoln famously said at Gettysburg, it is a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
It is my hope that every time we walk into this building’s chamber, every time we debate, and every time we make a decision, regardless of the outcome, we realize how lucky we are to actually determine our fate without fear of reprisal.
It is also my hope that this restoration will allow our community to come to 80 Boston Neck Road for generations to come to enthusiastically participate in our democracy. Personally, I can’t wait.
Gregory A. Mancini
North Kingstown
