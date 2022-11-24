We are thrilled with the recent announcement for request for proposals from the Rhode Island Department of Education with a $3.9 million investment in afterschool learning programs. However, there are barriers for community-based organizations, non-profits, and out-of-school time programs to be considered in order to benefit our children.
First, programs must be within the 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCCL) guidelines to be eligible for funding and the needs of the program statewide don’t all fit into the 21st CCLC model. Limiting funding to school partnerships exclusively does not address the range of skills Rhode Island youth need to develop. This leaves out a large majority of youth who still need programming. According to the America After 3pm report from the Afterschool Alliance, for every one child in a program in Rhode Island, there are three more waiting to get in, with 31,000 youth enrolled in our state’s programs and 59,000 on waiting lists ready to get into already existing programs.
The second barrier is partnership and collaborative efforts with school systems who are already at capacity. Most programs find it hard to partner or collaborate with schools because of program design and the need for space and transportation. In the State of Out of School Time Learning Programs in Rhode Island report from 2019, the RI Out-of-School Time Commission recommended that a needs assessment survey be administered to identify the gaps to determine why families cannot access programming.
Program design challenges include schools being faced with making decisions about school sports versus intramural sports offered by an afterschool program needing to use the same gym. Each program needs space at the end of the school day and typically schools are at capacity. We know through conversations with multiple programs that transportation is a significant challenge in the out-of-school time world which limits equitable access to programming and enrichment opportunities. Although the RFP from RIDE will help offset some costs for transportation, it still won’t address the statewide need outside of the 21st CCLC program model. Programs also find it challenging to utilize school buildings for academic enrichment and afterschool activities.
The third, but certainly not last, barrier is the lack of leadership at the state level. In order to shepherd investments in all afterschool program models, there needs to be a convener and champion for our kids and these programs. The Out-of-School Time Commission, along with the Rhode Island Afterschool Network executive community and partners highly recommend hiring a statewide director for out-of-school time programming that would focus on programs beyond using the 21st CCLC model.
A dedicated state funding stream enacted by law would create sustainable solutions to properly support out-of-school time learning programs. If we invest state dollars into afterschool and summer programs each year, this will build their capacity and also help build a strong economy for our state. According to Network for Youth Success, for every dollar invested in afterschool programs it yields between $8.94 and $12.90 in return.
As advocates for our youth and access to opportunity, we will continue working to pass a bill in Rhode Island to fully fund out-of-school time learning programs. We encourage the General Assembly to address the recommendations of the Out-of-School Time Commission and appropriate funding to support more equitable access, opportunity and upward economic mobility for all Rhode Island youth.
