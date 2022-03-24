Last week, in an exceedingly rare bipartisan move, the U.S. Senate passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. The bill, which is facing a slower crawl through the House of Representatives, would eliminate the need for Americans to adjust their clocks twice a year in favor of standardizing one schedule year-round. Do you support legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

