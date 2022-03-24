Three times in the last 15 years, similarly minded folks again and again have attempted to shut down Wakefield Elementary School. I have often wondered what terrible things must have befallen those people when they might have been children at WES; a failed spelling test, a second grade love affair gone bad, sour milk in the lunchroom? Whatever trauma ‘fell upon’ those children, it must have affected their reading! Study after study has declared that walking to school is good exercise, builds community, pollutes less than driving and helps our next generation become stewards of our community and our planet!
A simple walk to the Saugatucket can inspire curiosity, a key ingredient for becoming a ‘life long’ learner, The fish ladder, the old mill by the river, the annual Herring migration the return of birds and blossoms unfurling, gifting our children with moments of quiet awe and contemplation. At every turn, there are academic subjects disguised as local history... The ways of life of the Narragansett, present and past, a largely intact 19th C. Village, the graveyard where the ancestors are buried, the remains of an mill from the early days of Industrial Revolution, the history of transportation, with the old railroad bed, now a bike path, that tells the stories of the wealthy returning each summer of the 19th C. to indulge in the risqué activity of an ocean swim, a Memorial of those locally who sacrificed their lives for others and, of course, the work of the Olmstead family, the ‘park makers’ of the past, who made sure that ‘everyday people’ had some leisure opportunities along with the wealthy. Our School, Wakefield Elementary School provides us with opportunities to learn from where you are, to care for where you are and to want to learn more about how to be a citizen of all around you!
Noticing, wondering, guessing, asking, caring…Isn’t that what school, at its best, should be? When you ’Learn from where you are, life is imbued with magic, school is not separate from life and we all become responsible for each other and for what we are surrounded by. Please make sure that our School Committee reverses its short-sided decision to close WES and tell them you will not vote for those who don’t!
Marc Levitt
Wakefield
